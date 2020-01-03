{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nicholas A. Kluthe, 36, of Fremont was cited after apparently driving in a careless manner.

Officers stopped Kluthe in the 500 block of N. Luther Road after he allegedly violated a stop sign. He was also accused of squealing his tires and speeding and could not provide proof of insurance on the vehicle, Fremont Police reported.

Kluthe was cited on suspicion of careless driving, speeding, violating a stop sign and no proof of insurance.

