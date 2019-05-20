A Fremont man was cited for DUI and other charges following a one-car rollover accident on Johnson Road on Saturday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 26-year-old Dylan J. Smeal was cited on suspicion of DUI alcohol, driving with a revoked license and willful reckless driving following a one-car rollover accident in the 1600 block of Johnson Road.
Smeal was the operator of the car and sustained injuries in the accident and was transported to Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center. While at the hospital, Smeal admitted he had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash.
Damage to Smeal’s vehicle is estimated at $7,000.