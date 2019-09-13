At approximately 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nicholas J. Wallman, 25, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of leaving the scene of a property damage accident after he was observed operating a motor vehicle and striking a parked car in front of a residence in the 1000 block of north K Street.
Wallman then left the scene without leaving any information for the owner of the parked car, the Fremont Police Department reported.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim’s vehicle, a 2009 Lincoln MKS, sustained an estimated $1500 in damage.
Wallman’s 2013 Ford pickup sustained damage estimated at $750.