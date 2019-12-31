At approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday, Brent Mack, 47, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of possessing marijuana less than one ounce and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Officers were dispatched to a verbal argument at a residence in the 200 block of W. 23rd St. While on the scene, officers noticed a marijuana pipe in plain view on a shelf, Fremont Police reported.
After a search of the residence, officers discovered a small amount of marijuana in a plastic baggie.