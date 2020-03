At approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department cited Marco E. Collins-Serna, 38, of Fremont for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East Ninth Street, where employees believed they saw Collins-Serna smoking a marijuana joint.

Upon contact with Collins-Serna, officers found a plastic baggie containing a small amount of marijuana.