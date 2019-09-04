At approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department cited Joshua T. Kleffman, 20, of Omaha on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of north Nye Avenue.
Kleffman was stopped after he was observed operating a motor vehicle with no affixed license plates or in-transit decals. During the stop the investigating officer asked for consent to search Kleffman’s car which was denied. A K-9 was called to sniff around the car and gave a positive indication for the presence of drugs. A search yielded a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana and a small amount of marijuana inside the pipe.