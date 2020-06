Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 10:30 p.m. June 15, Joshua A. Dill, 23, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of racing on a highway following a traffic stop near 23rd Street and Yager Road.

Two vehicles were observed in an apparent speed contest, Fremont Police reported. Dill was stopped while the driver of the other vehicle sped away from the area.