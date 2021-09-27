 Skip to main content
Man faces assault charge
Police News

At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after officers were dispatched to report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at a business in the 1300 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Maslonka was seen leaving the business on a motorcycle and was contacted by police.

A DUI investigation was started during which Maslonka was non-compliant with officers, which led to officers deploying mace to take him into custody.

Maslonka was taken to Fremont Methodist Health hospital where he refused to submit to a blood test.

While being taken outside to a police cruiser, Maslonka struggled with officers and kicked an officer.

Maslonka was also charged with assault of an officer, disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer with violence or force, reckless driving, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and resisting arrest.

