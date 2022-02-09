Man faces assault charge

A 30-year-old Fremont man was arrested on an assault charge on Feb. 8.

Fremont Police said officers were dispatched at about 1:49 p.m. to the 800 block of North Somers Avenue for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they learned Aryan Petersen had left the area. Petersen returned approximately 30 minutes later and was given a verbal trespass warning not to return to the property.

At approximately 1:53 p.m., Petersen returned to the residence and attempted to force his way into the house, police said.

Officers contacted Petersen and arrested him for third degree assault, criminal mischief, first degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and two counts of disturbing the peace.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0