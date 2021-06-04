 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces assault charges
editor's pick top story

Man faces assault charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 1:40 a.m., June 3, Fremont Police officers arrested an individual identified as Hugo F. Campos, 36, of Fremont.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Campos had a warrant for his arrest, police said. The Dodge County warrant was for the following charges: two counts of third degree sexual assault of a child; first degree sexual assault of a child and terroristic threats.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News