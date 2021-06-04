Man faces assault charges

At approximately 1:40 a.m., June 3, Fremont Police officers arrested an individual identified as Hugo F. Campos, 36, of Fremont.
Campos had a warrant for his arrest, police said. The Dodge County warrant was for the following charges: two counts of third degree sexual assault of a child; first degree sexual assault of a child and terroristic threats.
