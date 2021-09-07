Man faces attempted murder charge

A Fremont man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a Monday afternoon disturbance complaint in the 1200 block of north Lincoln Avenue.

Fremont Police reported Tuesday that Cody R. Moser, 23, is accused of brandishing a firearm and shooting at another vehicle after the driver of the other vehicle made a comment to Moser about his driving.

Moser then allegedly rammed the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle then stopped and exited his vehicle to talk to Moser at which time Moser allegedly displayed a handgun and then fired several rounds, one of which struck a nearby house.

Moser then left the scene in his vehicle and was later stopped by the Waterloo Police Department. No injuries were reported.

Moser also was charged with criminal mischief, possession of a weapon by a felon, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving while suspended/revoked, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

No dollar estimates on the damage are available at this time.