editor's pick top story

Man faces burglary charge

Police News

Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglarized a residence, Fremont Police reported.

The suspect was caught removing items from the house. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Dodge County Booking Center.

During the arrest, a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine was located.

Shawn C. Donnelly, 46, of Fremont was charged with burglary and possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Dec. 16, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace…

Snow blower reported stolen

Snow blower reported stolen

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at Ace Hardware in the 1600 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Store reports gasoline theft

Store reports gasoline theft

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at the Cubby’s convenience store in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.

