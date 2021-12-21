Man faces burglary charge

Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglarized a residence, Fremont Police reported.
The suspect was caught removing items from the house. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Dodge County Booking Center.
During the arrest, a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine was located.
Shawn C. Donnelly, 46, of Fremont was charged with burglary and possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine.