Man faces burglary charge

Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglarized a residence, Fremont Police reported.

The suspect was caught removing items from the house. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Dodge County Booking Center.

During the arrest, a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine was located.

Shawn C. Donnelly, 46, of Fremont was charged with burglary and possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0