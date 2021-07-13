Man faces drug charge

At approximately 7:35 a.m., July 11, Hunter A. Muff, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of north Clarmar Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after a small amount of meth was found in his wallet during a search incident to arrest.
