Man faces drug charge
editor's pick top story

Man faces drug charge

Police News

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Sept. 8, Keenan P. Stafford, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 500 block of east 22nd Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was observed driving by an officer who had knowledge that Stafford’s license was suspended.

During a search incident to Stafford’s arrest, a small amount of methamphetamine was located in Stafford’s vehicle. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

