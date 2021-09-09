Man faces drug charge

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Sept. 8, Keenan P. Stafford, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 500 block of east 22nd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was observed driving by an officer who had knowledge that Stafford’s license was suspended.

During a search incident to Stafford’s arrest, a small amount of methamphetamine was located in Stafford’s vehicle. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0