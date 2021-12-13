 Skip to main content
Man faces drug charge

Police News

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Dec. 11, Allen J. Farrand, 34, of Fremont was arrested for two outstanding arrest warrants after officers responded to a complaint of a stuck vehicle in the 500 block of north Downing Street, Fremont Police reported.

When officers advised Farrand of the warrants, he fled the scene on foot. Officers chased after him and caught up to him inside the garage of a residence in the 400 block of north Downing Street where he was taken into custody.

A search incident to arrest yielded a small amount of methamphetamine.

Farrand was also charged with second degree criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance (meth), obstruction/flight to avoid arrest, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

The reckless driving charge is the result of a witness who said Farrand was driving in a reckless manner before his vehicle got stuck.

