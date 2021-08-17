Man faces drug charge

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Aug. 16, Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, after officers responded to a complaint of a man using methamphetamine at a residence in the 800 block of north D Street, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe).
