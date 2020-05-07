Man faces drug charge
Man faces drug charge

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Joseph M. Phillips, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop near West Washington Street and K Street.

During the stop a small amount of marijuana was found as were a “bong” and concentrated THC, Fremont Police reported. Phillips was also charged with possession of drugs/narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

