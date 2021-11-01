Man faces drug charges

At approximately 11:55 a.m., Oct. 29, Brandon J. Mann, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop for an equipment defect in the 2100 block of north Colson Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

During the stop the officer noted the odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

A “dab” pen, a small amount of marijuana and a multi-colored pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana were seized.

Mann was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance (THC), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a vehicle light defect.

