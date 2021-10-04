Man faces drug charges

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Chris E. Spindler, 37, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after officers were called to a business in the 1500 block of north Bell Street where he was accused of shoplifting.
After he was taken into custody, officers searched his backpack and found methamphetamine, THC wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), and Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance, Fremont Police reported.
Spindler was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.