 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces drug charges
editor's pick top story

Man faces drug charges

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Oct. 1, Chris E. Spindler, 37, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant after officers were called to a business in the 1500 block of north Bell Street where he was accused of shoplifting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After he was taken into custody, officers searched his backpack and found methamphetamine, THC wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), and Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance, Fremont Police reported.

Spindler was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden slams 'reckless' GOP in debt ceiling fight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News