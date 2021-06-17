 Skip to main content
Man faces drug charges
Police News

At approximately 3:15 p.m., June 16, Aaron A. Montemayor, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Fremont Police reported.

The arrest came after a search of a residence in the 1600 block of east Cuming Street.

