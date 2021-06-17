Man faces drug charges

At approximately 3:15 p.m., June 16, Aaron A. Montemayor, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The arrest came after a search of a residence in the 1600 block of east Cuming Street.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.