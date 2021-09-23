Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 1:20 a.m., Sept. 24, Jonathyn M. Gunderson, 32, of Ewing was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers were dispatched to a report of a person looking into vehicles in the 2600 block of north Laverna Street.
Gunderson was stopped driving by the scene after a witness pointed him out to officers, Fremont Police reported. At this time there have been no reports of anyone reporting anything stolen from their vehicles.
