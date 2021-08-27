 Skip to main content
Man faces DUI charge
editor's pick top story

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Aug. 26, Cesar E. Sagastume Campos, 46, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for reckless driving in the 1600 block of east 23rd Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

