Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Aug. 26, Cesar E. Sagastume Campos, 46, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for reckless driving in the 1600 block of east 23rd Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
