Fremont Police arrested a man after a Jan. 27 accident.

Jonathan R. Carlson, 40, of Fremont was arrested for careless driving and driving under the influence, first offense.

Police said officers were dispatched at 12:16 a.m. to a property damage accident in the 600 block of Schneider Street.

A vehicle struck a parked car and then backed into a pole.

After an investigation, Carlson was arrested.

