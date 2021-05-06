Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:45 p.m., May 4, Miguel M. Morales, 44, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 700 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He was also charged with failure to signal, impeding traffic, no operator’s license and possession of an open container of alcohol.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.