Man faces DUI charge
Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 11:45 p.m., May 4, Miguel M. Morales, 44, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 700 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with failure to signal, impeding traffic, no operator’s license and possession of an open container of alcohol.

