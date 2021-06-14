Man faces DUI charge

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At approximately 3:55 a.m., June 13, Cruz H. Delacruz, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 100 block of north Platte Avenue.
He was also charged with no operator’s license and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, Fremont police reported.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.