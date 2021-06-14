 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces DUI charge
editor's pick top story

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 3:55 a.m., June 13, Cruz H. Delacruz, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 100 block of north Platte Avenue.

He was also charged with no operator’s license and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, Fremont police reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police make DUI arrest
Crime and Courts

Police make DUI arrest

  • Updated

At approximately 4:15 a.m., June 13, Tavaris T. Marshall, 28, of Concord, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News