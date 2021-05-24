 Skip to main content
Man faces DUI charge
editor's pick top story

Police News

At approximately 11:15 p.m., May 23, Samual L. Wallitsch, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 100 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with driving left of center, refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusing to submit to a chemical test (breath).

