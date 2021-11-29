 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Marvin I. Perez-Gonzalez, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with revoked license following a two-vehicle hit and run property damage crash in the 500 block of west Washington Street.

He is accused of hitting a parked car and then walking away from the scene, Fremont Police reported. He returned a short time later.

While speaking with officers, they noted signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and, following a DUI investigation, he failed a preliminary breath test. In addition to being charged with driving with a revoked license, he was also charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and minor in possession of alcohol.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Woman faces assault charge

Woman faces assault charge

At approximately 8 p.m., Nov. 26, Heather R. Pensick, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and child abuse following a…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 28, Maynor D. Natareno-Mota, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license f…

Watch Now: Related Video

French minister heads to Caribbean territories to defuse tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News