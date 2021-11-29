Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Marvin I. Perez-Gonzalez, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with revoked license following a two-vehicle hit and run property damage crash in the 500 block of west Washington Street.

He is accused of hitting a parked car and then walking away from the scene, Fremont Police reported. He returned a short time later.

While speaking with officers, they noted signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and, following a DUI investigation, he failed a preliminary breath test. In addition to being charged with driving with a revoked license, he was also charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and minor in possession of alcohol.