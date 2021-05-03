Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 3 a.m., May 2, Dilone B. Juarez-Perez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 100 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with driving left of center and duty to carry an operator’s license.
