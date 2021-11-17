At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for violating a traffic signal in the 2300 block of north Main Street, Fremont Police reported.
editor's pick top story
Man faces DUI charge
Related to this story
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…
At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …