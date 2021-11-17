 Skip to main content
Man faces DUI charge

Police News

At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for violating a traffic signal in the 2300 block of north Main Street, Fremont Police reported.

