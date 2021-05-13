 Skip to main content
Man faces DUI charge
Police News

At approximately 8:45 p.m., May 12, Carlos A. Pineda-Aguilar, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of north Bell Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also cited for failure to signal and no operator’s license.

