Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 8:45 p.m., May 12, Carlos A. Pineda-Aguilar, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of north Bell Street, Fremont Police reported.
He was also cited for failure to signal and no operator’s license.
