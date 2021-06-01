Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 9:15 a.m., May 31, Connor J. Johnson, 23, of Omaha, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Luther Road and Morningside Road, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He was also charged with careless driving, possession of an open container of alcohol and refusing to submit to a chemical test (breath).
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.