Man faces DUI charge
editor's pick top story

Man faces DUI charge

Police News

At approximately 9:15 a.m., May 31, Connor J. Johnson, 23, of Omaha, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Luther Road and Morningside Road, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with careless driving, possession of an open container of alcohol and refusing to submit to a chemical test (breath).

