At approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 24, Rodolfo I Ortiz Ramos, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a hit and run property damage accident complaint in the 800 block of south Broad Street.

Fremont Police reported that he is accused of driving his vehicle while impaired and striking a parked car and then driving away.

He was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving without a license.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0