Man faces DUI charge

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 21, Scott R. Spicer, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a complaint of a male driver passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.