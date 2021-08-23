 Skip to main content
Man faces DUI charge
Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 21, Scott R. Spicer, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a complaint of a male driver passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

