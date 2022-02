Travis M. Brumbaugh, 34, of Fremont was arrested on four charges on Feb. 2.

Fremont Police said officers were dispatched at about 6:29 p.m., to the 1100 Block of East Second Street for a disturbance.

The complaint was determined to be valid and an investigation was conducted.

As a result of that investigation, Brumbaugh was arrested for third degree domestic assault; obstructing a peace officer; resisting arrest, first offense; and disorderly conduct.

