 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces shoplifting charge
editor's pick top story

Man faces shoplifting charge

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 9:25 a.m., Sept. 22, Douglas D. Appleby, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting following a complaint at a business in the 1500 block of north Bell Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is accused of walking out of the store with a cart full of merchandise that he did not pay for.

The estimated value of the stolen merchandise is $650.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dinosaurs with long tails would have wagged them as they ran

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News