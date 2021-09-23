Man faces shoplifting charge

At approximately 9:25 a.m., Sept. 22, Douglas D. Appleby, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting following a complaint at a business in the 1500 block of north Bell Street, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of walking out of the store with a cart full of merchandise that he did not pay for.

The estimated value of the stolen merchandise is $650.

