Man faces theft charge

At approximately 9 a.m., Sept. 26, Larry J. Smith, 50, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking after a car was reported stolen from a private parking lot in the 1900 block of east Eighth Street, Fremont Police reported.

The car, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, was left in the parking lot with the keys inside. A short time after reporting the car stolen, the owner saw it being operated in the 1600 block of north Lincoln Avenue and was able to get the driver, Smith, to pull over.