 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces theft charge
editor's pick top story

Man faces theft charge

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 9 a.m., Sept. 26, Larry J. Smith, 50, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking after a car was reported stolen from a private parking lot in the 1900 block of east Eighth Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The car, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, was left in the parking lot with the keys inside. A short time after reporting the car stolen, the owner saw it being operated in the 1600 block of north Lincoln Avenue and was able to get the driver, Smith, to pull over.

Smith was questioned by officers at the scene and allegedly admitted he took the car.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Few crowds, few women at Kabul zoo under Taliban

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News