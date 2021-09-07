 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces traffic charges
editor's pick top story

Man faces traffic charges

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 10 a.m., Sept. 4, Juan R. Larios, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving during suspension/revocation following a traffic stop for speeding near south Bell Street and Dodge Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with driving without an operator’s license, no proof of insurance and speeding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News