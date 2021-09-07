Man faces traffic charges

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At approximately 10 a.m., Sept. 4, Juan R. Larios, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving during suspension/revocation following a traffic stop for speeding near south Bell Street and Dodge Street, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with driving without an operator’s license, no proof of insurance and speeding.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.