Man faces trespass charge

At approximately 7:30 p.m., July 7, Brian C. Perry, 61, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of second degree criminal trespass after he was observed inside of a business in the 3600 block of east 24th Street where he had previously been told he was not welcome, Fremont Police reported.
During a search incident to his arrest, three silver hooks were found on his person for which he did not pay. He was additionally cited for shoplifting. The hooks were valued at $5.99.
