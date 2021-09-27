Man faces trespassing charge

At approximately 5 a.m., Sept. 26, Matthew L. Shulz, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disturbing the peace following a complaint at a residence in the 1500 block of east Fifth Street, Fremont Police reported.

Shulz is accused of being at the residence where he had previously been told he was not welcome and knocking on the front door for nearly an hour, refusing the resident’s requests that he leave.