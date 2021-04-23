 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces trespassing charge
editor's pick top story

Man faces trespassing charge

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 9:30 p.m., April 22, Michael J. Hall, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of second degree criminal trespassing following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 1600 block of west Military Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hall allegedly punched a man at the residence, Fremont Police reported.

After officers arrived, they learned that Hall had previously been told, by police, that he was not welcome at the residence. Hall was also charged with third degree assault.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gender reveal explosion rocks New Hampshire towns

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News