Man faces trespassing charge

At approximately 9:30 p.m., April 22, Michael J. Hall, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of second degree criminal trespassing following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 1600 block of west Military Avenue.
Hall allegedly punched a man at the residence, Fremont Police reported.
After officers arrived, they learned that Hall had previously been told, by police, that he was not welcome at the residence. Hall was also charged with third degree assault.
