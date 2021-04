At approximately 10 p.m., April 8, Sergio Juarez, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a property damage accident in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with false reporting after telling investigating officers that another person was driving his pickup.

He was additionally charged with refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

—Tribune staff

