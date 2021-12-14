Man faces weapon charges

Fremont Police reported that at approximately 1:15 a.m., Dec. 13, Cody A. Bayless, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers had contact with him in a running vehicle in the 200 block of west County Road T following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 500 block of south Johnson Road.
Bayless had left the residence prior to officers arriving.
A search incident to arrest yielded a handgun in the center console of Bayless’ vehicle. He was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and violating a protection order at the residence on south Johnson Road.