Man facing assault charge

On June 4, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of north Bell Street for a report of a physical altercation.

Officers contacted Trevaughn A. McNeal, 28, of Omaha, who had fled approximately three blocks to the west of the initial call.

Witnesses identified McNeal as the individual, who allegedly had committed damage to the business and had assaulted an employee, Fremont Police stated.

McNeal was arrested for the following charges: third degree assault; second degree criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

McNeal was taken to the Dodge County booking center.

