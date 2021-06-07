 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man facing assault charge
editor's pick top story

Man facing assault charge

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

On June 4, Fremont Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of north Bell Street for a report of a physical altercation.

Officers contacted Trevaughn A. McNeal, 28, of Omaha, who had fled approximately three blocks to the west of the initial call.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses identified McNeal as the individual, who allegedly had committed damage to the business and had assaulted an employee, Fremont Police stated.

McNeal was arrested for the following charges: third degree assault; second degree criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

McNeal was taken to the Dodge County booking center.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' is retiring

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News