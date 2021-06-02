Man facing assault charge

At approximately 2 p.m., June 2, David Ortiz-Tino, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of west Fourth Street.
He is accused of inflicting minor injury to a female acquaintance, Fremont Police reported. He was also charged with false imprisonment and terroristic threats.
