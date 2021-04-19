Man facing drug charge

At approximately 3:45 p.m., April 16, Michael A. Wright, 40, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County Arrest warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of north H Street, Fremont Police reported.

While being taken into custody, Wright allegedly removed an item from his pocket and threw it into the yard of the residence. Officers retrieved a pipe that contained a powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.