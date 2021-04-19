 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man facing drug charge
editor's pick top story

Man facing drug charge

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 3:45 p.m., April 16, Michael A. Wright, 40, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County Arrest warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of north H Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While being taken into custody, Wright allegedly removed an item from his pocket and threw it into the yard of the residence. Officers retrieved a pipe that contained a powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Wright was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Matthew McConaughey Ahead Of Gov. Greg Abbott In New Poll

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News