At approximately 4:35 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Kelvin J. Gutierrez Vasquez, 20, of Fremont on suspicion of driving without having a valid operator’s license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Military Avenue and D Street.
Vasquez was operating a motor vehicle and was observed stopped at the intersection and appeared to be asleep. Officers made contact with Vasquez and learned he was driving without having a Nebraska operator’s license issued to him, an offense for which he was been cited before.