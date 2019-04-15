A Bellwood man who fled to Texas after being accepted into Dodge County’s Drug Court program was sentenced to two to three years in prison during a hearing in Dodge County District Court on Monday.
In December 2017, David K. Mackey, 53, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class IIA felony punishable by zero to 20 years in prison.
The charges stemmed from a March 2017 incident where Mackey was caught selling 3.61 grams of methamphetamine during a controlled buy, orchestrated by the III Corps Drug Task Force.
On Feb. 12, 2018, Mackey bonded into drug court, the county’s program for offenders whose charges are related to substance abuse issues. The program lines drug offenders up with mandatory drug treatment as opposed to traditional sentences like prison or probation.
But two days later, county officials put a warrant out for Mackey’s arrest. He had fled Dodge County, absconding from his required participation in the drug court program.
He was ultimately arrested again a year later, on Jan. 31, 2019, after he was picked up in Texas.
On Feb. 25, 2019, Mackey admitted to violating his drug court bond, and District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall revoked his drug court bond. On Monday, he sentenced Mackey to two to three years in prison for his failure to comply with his drug court bond, with credit for 109 days previously served.
The sentence had come as a joint recommendation between the defense and the Dodge County Attorney’s office, according to Dodge County Deputy Attorney Emily Beamis.
In court on Monday, Mackey apologized to Hall for not following through with Drug Court.
“I got cold feet, and I just thought I wouldn’t make it through the drug court because of the people I hung around with and how rampant the drugs are around here,” Mackey told the court. “I went to Texas, and I’ve been clean almost a year. I just dove into my work. I plan on going back there after I get done with this.”
In other district court news from Monday:
- Richard E. Stokes, 39, had his bond reduced from $500,000 with a 10 percent option to $250,000 with a 10 percent option. Stokes has pleaded not guilty to several drug-related felonies, including a class IB felony of possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine. If convicted, that charge is punishable by 20 years to life in prison. The Dodge County Attorney’s office had opposed the reduction, but Defense Attorney Daniel Reeker argued that the bond was “exceptionally high.”
- Three others received probation in their respective cases. Amanda L. Hill, 34, was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on a pair of drug-related charges, including a class IIA felony of delivery of a controlled substance. Tina M. Gossard, 46, was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on a possession of a controlled substance charge. And Travis Workman, 48, received a 30-month probation sentence on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.