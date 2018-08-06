A 42-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to a year in prison on Monday for lying to police about his identity earlier this year.
The man, Gabriel Medina, had a warrant for his arrest out of California for another felony charge at the time he was picked up by the Fremont Police Department on March 28. After his arrest, it was discovered that he had told officers that his name was Jesse Campos, according to a police affidavit. He was ultimately charged with criminal impersonation, a Class IV felony, and false reporting, a Class I misdemeanor.
Additional details of his California warrant were not readily available.
Medina ultimately pleaded guilty to the felony charge on June 14, court records show, and he was sentenced on Monday to serve prison time, largely because of a lengthy criminal history that Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass argued made him ineligible for probation.
Glass argued that Medina had received “multiple opportunities for probation in the past” but had been unable to complete them. All together, Medina has been sentenced to 24 years in prison prior to Monday’s hearing, Glass told the court.
But Medina’s criminal history, while lengthy, was from “some time ago,” argued Medina’s defense attorney Travis Bennington.
Now, Medina has a job lined up and children to support, Bennington said.
“I’m just trying to get out there and support my kids,” Medina told District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall. “I made a mistake, I accepted it and I paid a big heavy price for it. Now I’ve got stuff that’s going in my favor.”
On his criminal history, Medina said: “That’s in the past,” adding that “it’s different when you’re a kid” and that “people do grow up.”
But Hall said that Medina’s criminal history was “one of the most lengthy records” that he had ever seen. And Medina’s arguments did not persuade him that he was capable of completing a sentence of probation.
“I think it would be a waste of time and resources to give you the privilege of probation,” Hall said.
Medina has already served 131 days of sentence in jail, and under Nebraska’s Good Time Law, he will serve a minimum of six months and must serve nine months of post release supervision.
According to Glass, the warrant from California is non-extraditable and that Medina would not be extradited for trial in the state.
In other district court news from Monday:
*Nathan E. Sandness, 36, pleaded no contest and, as part of a plea agreement, was sentenced to a year in prison on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a class IV felony that normally carries a maximum sentence of zero to two years. He will also receive nine months of post-release supervision.
Sandness was discovered in his car with methamphetamine at the Fremont State Lakes on June 6.
While Class IV felonies usually come with a presumption of probation, the prison sentence came as part of the plea agreement, in which there was a joint recommendation that Sandness was not eligible for probation. Sandness could have been prosecuted as a habitual criminal, which enables prosecutors to add up to 10 years in a sentence after an individual has amassed a history of numerous felonies. He had also failed previous probation attempts and was currently on probation out of Washington County for domestic violence. And, according to Chief Deputy Dodge County Attorney Sara Sopinksi, Sandness had indicated that he did not desire probation.
He will receive credit for 61 days served.
*Lindsay Blair, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing meth and had her bond reduced to $5,000 with a 10 percent option. She was found with methamphetamine in her residence after the III Corps Drug Task Force conducted a search that was requested by the Dodge County Probation Office. Blair was on probation for other charges. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and, Glass said that the state had no objection to Blair applying to drug court. Blair is also waiting for a bed to open at the Family Works treatment program. If a bed should open and Blair is still in jail, the state agreed to allowing her release on furlough for her treatment.
*Andrea L. Pribil, 46, was taken into custody on a $20,000 bond with a 10 percent option after she allegedly violated a term of her probation in connection to felony shoplifting charges she was arrested on last year.