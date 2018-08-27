A man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court on Monday to two years in prison on charges related to a March domestic assault.
The man, Robert P. Denny, 46, was sentenced on one count of third degree domestic assault, enhanced by the fact that it was his second offense. The charge, a Class IIIA felony, carries a maximum sentence of three years under Nebraska law.
Denny pleaded no contest to the charge on July 9 as part of a plea agreement that dismissed another enhancement that the victim was pregnant, and dismissed an additional misdemeanor arson charge.
He has already served 133 days of his sentence.
Denny’s attorney, Leo Eskey, was seeking probation. But Dodge County Deputy Attorney Emily Beamis ultimately argued that a pre-sentencing investigation showed he was a high risk to reoffend and had a lengthy criminal history.
“His statements in his PSI were complete minimization,” Beamis told the Tribune. “He basically denied doing anything wrong.”
Denny was arrested on March 13 after law enforcement officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance. The victim claimed that Denny had hit her while she was three months pregnant, and had taken her property out into the middle of the street and attempted to light it on fire, a police affidavit says.
A neighbor told officers that he witnessed Denny throw the victim to the ground and punch her twice.
In other district court news from Monday
• As part of an agreement with the state, Cody M. Ringle, 28, pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 months in prison on two charges: a Class IV felony of possession of methamphetamine and a class III felony of possession of a firearm that had its serial number removed.
• Andrea L. Pribl, 46, plead guilty to and was sentenced to nine months in the Saunders County Jail on shoplifting charges, enhanced by the fact that it was Pribil’s third such offense. Pribil also admitted to violating terms of a post-release supervision, which occurred as a result of her being arrested for shoplifting. The latest shoplifting offense occurred on July 1, after Pribil was caught leaving a Wal-Mart with a shopping cart filled with unpaid for goods.
• William L. Moore, 34, was sentenced to 30 months of probation, which will include mandatory batterers’ intervention, on one count of third degree domestic assault as a second offense. According to a police affidavit, Moore headbutted and strangled a victim after the two got into an altercation. The probation sentence came from a joint recommendation from the state and the defense. District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall followed the recommendation, but made clear that he wasn’t impressed with Moore’s record or the results of a pre-sentence investigation. “For whatever reason, the attorneys have worked this out, they know far more about your case than I do,” Hall said. “But I’m going to tell you that I did not find compelling reasons to give you this privilege. I hope that you prove me wrong because if you come back, you’ll be looking at a maximum sentence.”
• Zed Camarillo, 33, pleaded no contest to driving during revocation and admitted to violating a condition of probation. Camarillo had previously pleaded not guilty in those cases, but a new set of more serious charges in another case led him to believe that it would be best to “complete and dispose of the earlier charges,” said his attorney Richard Register. The third case contains a slew of serious charges, including third degree sexual assault of a child, and will come up for hearing next week. Camarillo intends to fight the charges, Register said.