A 60-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally possessing a knife and for possessing methamphetamine.
The man, Jack P. Peters of Fremont, had previously pleaded no contest to charges of possessing a controlled substance, a Class IV felony, and possession of a deadly weapon, a Class III felony. He was sentenced to two years on both charges, and the sentences will run concurrently.
He has already served 116 days of his sentence at the Saunders County Jail, where he has been held as his case progressed through the court system. Under Nebraska’s Good Time Law, Peters must serve a minimum of one year.
The charges stem from a March 29 incident where Peters was pulled over near First and Clarkson streets in Fremont for driving with a revoked driver’s license, according to a police affidavit.
During a subsequent traffic stop, Peters was arrested and searched and was found to be in possession of a black metal container with methamphetamine. A probable cause search of his vehicle turned up a fixed-blade knife with a blade length of five inches. Because Peters had a prior felony conviction, his possession of the knife was illegal, the affidavit notes.
Other charges, including driving during revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and habitual criminal eligibility — which enables prosecutors to add up to 10 years imprisonment to sentences after an individual has committed numerous felonies — were later dropped or dismissed, records show.
During District Court hearings on Monday, Judge Geoffrey Hall believed that Peters “by both word and deed” failed to demonstrate a desire for probation, as per a pre-sentencing investigation (PSI).
“You take very little, if any, responsibility for the crimes — It says your defense is that you were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Hall told Peters. “At some point, it’s pretty tough for a cat to change its stripes.”
Peters’ defense attorney, Jim Dake, argued that the PSI, which is conducted by the probation office to determine eligibility for probation, recommends that he get “some sort of substance abuse analysis and treatment,” which Dake argued could be achieved through probation.
Peters told Hall that he was trying to change his life, but Hall said “he didn’t see it,” adding that “for whatever reason, you haven’t decided that you’re willing to make that effort.”
In other district court news from Monday:
*Zachary B. Renard’s presence in the court on Monday elicited a response from Hall: “Didn’t I just sentence you recently?”
The 23-year-old was in court after allegedly violating conditions of his post-release supervision, just weeks after being released from prison.
Renard was sentenced on June 13 to a year in prison for possessing methamphetamine. However, due to his having served 206 days in jail during his case and getting additional time credited under Nebraska’s Good Time Law, his sentence was considered served and he was released on June 14 to begin a nine-month post-release supervision period. He was arrested by the Fremont Police Department for disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct on July 1.
Court records also allege that he did not report to probation after his release as required, and that on June 28, he had contact with a Fremont police officer who found him in the presence of people with extensive criminal histories. And on June 28, he informed a Fremont police officer that he had been “using drugs daily since his release from prison” and was homeless. All of those things would violate conditions of his post-release supervision.
Renard was given an affidavit to get a court-appointed attorney, and bond was set for $150,000 with a 10 percent option.
Hall heard several motions filed by the state ahead of the trial of Jason R. Hopson, 32, of North Bend who has pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault, animal cruelty and child abuse. Those charges stem from a November incident where Hopson was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in the presence of children and killing a cat.
On Monday, the state requested, among other things, that during the bench trial scheduled for Sept. 13, the child affected by the incident be allowed to give witness testimony over a closed circuit television instead of in the courtroom, as per the request of the victim, who is the child’s mother and who had expressed concerns about the child being in the same room as Hopson.
Hopson’s attorney, Dan Reeker, objected to the proposal, pointing out that there is no allegation of any abuse directed toward the child specifically, and that Hopson has a Constitutional right to confront all of the witnesses testifying against him directly.
Hall ultimately held the request, asking both sides to submit a written letter brief by July 31 outlining their positions with “specific information” regarding their arguments.